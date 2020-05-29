2013 Jeep Compass

- Safety
- Brake Assist
- Child safety rear door locks
- 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Convenience
- Tilt Steering Column
- ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
- Compact Spare Tire
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Map/Dome Reading Lamps
- Passenger Assist Handles
- Full Length Floor Console
- Halogen Headlamps
- Rear window wiper & washer
- Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch
- Powertrain
- Suspension
- Seating
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- 60/40 split-folding reclining rear seat
- Comfort
- Illuminated Entry
- Rear seat heating ducts
- Air filtration
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Solar control glass
- Exterior
- Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
- Trim
- Body-colour door handles
- Body-colour liftgate applique
- Media / Nav / Comm
- (4) speakers
- Fixed long mast antenna
- Security
- Sentry key theft deterrent system
- Power Options
- Additional Features
- MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
- SPEED CONTROL
- Rear Stabilizer Bar
- Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
- 120-amp alternator
- 525 CCA maintenance-free battery
- Liftgate door w/fixed glass
- Floor carpeting
- Sliding Armrest
- Front dome lamp
- active head restraints
- Front height adjustable shoulder belts
- Hill start assist
- Bright roof side rails
- Lower Bodyside Accent Cladding
- 6-way pwr driver seat
- Front passenger fold-flat seat
- Electronic roll mitigation
- Front license plate attachment screws
- Sliding sun visors w/vanity mirrors
- Vehicle info centre
- Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription
- Bright Exhaust Tip
- Rechargeable/removable lamp
- Body-colour fascias w/bright insert
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls
- Silver interior accents
- Leather-wrapped parking brake handle
- Air conditioning w/automatic temp control
- Fold-flat cargo area storage
- Premium fog lamps
- Body-colour grille w/chrome accent
- Multi-stage dual front airbags w/occupant sensors
- Heated fold-away pwr mirrors
- 2.4L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT I4 engine
- Firm Feel pwr rack & pinion steering
- Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, 240-KPH speedometer, outside temp indicator
