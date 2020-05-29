Menu
$9,295

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2013 Jeep Compass

2013 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

2013 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

  • 160,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5198486
  • VIN: 1C4NJDCB3DD212302
Exterior Colour
Black (Black)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $97.90 bi-weekly over 60 months at 5.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-441-1000.

Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Map/Dome Reading Lamps
  • Passenger Assist Handles
  • Full Length Floor Console
  • Halogen Headlamps
  • Rear window wiper & washer
  • Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • 60/40 split-folding reclining rear seat
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Rear seat heating ducts
  • Air filtration
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Solar control glass
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Body-colour liftgate applique
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (4) speakers
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Security
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Power Options
  • Pwr accessory delay
Additional Features
  • MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
  • 120-amp alternator
  • 525 CCA maintenance-free battery
  • Liftgate door w/fixed glass
  • Floor carpeting
  • Sliding Armrest
  • Front dome lamp
  • active head restraints
  • Front height adjustable shoulder belts
  • Hill start assist
  • Bright roof side rails
  • Lower Bodyside Accent Cladding
  • 6-way pwr driver seat
  • Front passenger fold-flat seat
  • Electronic roll mitigation
  • Front license plate attachment screws
  • Sliding sun visors w/vanity mirrors
  • Vehicle info centre
  • Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription
  • Bright Exhaust Tip
  • Rechargeable/removable lamp
  • Body-colour fascias w/bright insert
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls
  • Silver interior accents
  • Leather-wrapped parking brake handle
  • Air conditioning w/automatic temp control
  • Fold-flat cargo area storage
  • Premium fog lamps
  • Body-colour grille w/chrome accent
  • Multi-stage dual front airbags w/occupant sensors
  • Heated fold-away pwr mirrors
  • 2.4L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT I4 engine
  • Firm Feel pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, 240-KPH speedometer, outside temp indicator

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

