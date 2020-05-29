2013 Jeep Compass

Safety Brake Assist

Child safety rear door locks

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes

Front/rear side curtain airbags Convenience Tilt Steering Column

ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS

Compact Spare Tire

Universal Garage Door Opener

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Map/Dome Reading Lamps

Passenger Assist Handles

Full Length Floor Console

Halogen Headlamps

Rear window wiper & washer

Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

60/40 split-folding reclining rear seat Comfort Illuminated Entry

Rear seat heating ducts

Air filtration Windows Rear Window Defroster

Solar control glass Exterior Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Trim Body-colour door handles

Body-colour liftgate applique Media / Nav / Comm (4) speakers

Fixed long mast antenna Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Power Options Pwr accessory delay

Additional Features MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUST

SPEED CONTROL

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass

120-amp alternator

525 CCA maintenance-free battery

Liftgate door w/fixed glass

Floor carpeting

Sliding Armrest

Front dome lamp

active head restraints

Front height adjustable shoulder belts

Hill start assist

Bright roof side rails

Lower Bodyside Accent Cladding

6-way pwr driver seat

Front passenger fold-flat seat

Electronic roll mitigation

Front license plate attachment screws

Sliding sun visors w/vanity mirrors

Vehicle info centre

Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription

Bright Exhaust Tip

Rechargeable/removable lamp

Body-colour fascias w/bright insert

Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls

Silver interior accents

Leather-wrapped parking brake handle

Air conditioning w/automatic temp control

Fold-flat cargo area storage

Premium fog lamps

Body-colour grille w/chrome accent

Multi-stage dual front airbags w/occupant sensors

Heated fold-away pwr mirrors

2.4L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT I4 engine

Firm Feel pwr rack & pinion steering

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, 240-KPH speedometer, outside temp indicator

