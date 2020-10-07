2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features 18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels P265/60R18 all-season on/off road BSW tires 3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD) BRIGHT WHITE 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS 3.09 axle ratio UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: USB port auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: rearward opening front panel fixed rear panel sunshade Requires Subscription 26X LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 180-amp alternator 18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels P265/60R18 all-season on/off road BSW tires Uconnect 430 w/AM/FM stereo CD/DVD/MP3 player 28GB hard drive 6...

