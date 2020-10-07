Menu
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

31,562 KM

Details Description Features

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Laredo

Laredo

Location

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6143268
  • Stock #: A9751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels
P265/60R18 all-season on/off road BSW tires
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
3.09 axle ratio
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: USB port auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: rearward opening front panel fixed rear panel sunshade
Requires Subscription
26X LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 180-amp alternator 18" x 8.0" aluminum wheels P265/60R18 all-season on/off road BSW tires Uconnect 430 w/AM/FM stereo CD/DVD/MP3 player 28GB hard drive 6...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

