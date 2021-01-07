2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Convenience Cruise Control Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Leather Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear Wood 2 Retained Accessory Power Rear Stabilizer Bar 8 low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer coolant driver seat side mirrors USB Radio data system Cargo tie downs Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Roll Stability Control Body side reinforcements Exterior entry lights door pockets engine oil Front Push-Button Start speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Rearview monitor HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Cargo Area Floor Mat Trailer Wiring Parking sensors: rear Rear Brake Type: Disc Audio system power folding Illuminated Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable Center console: front console with storage Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Liftgate window: manual flip-up 4WD type: full time Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Rear wiper: intermittent Door trim: wood Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel In-Dash CD: single disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlights: HID/Xenon Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Shift knob trim: leather One-touch windows: 2 Subwoofer: 1 Locking differential: center Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Rear seat: heated Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Multi-functional information center Front suspension type: short and long arm Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Power outlet(s): 12V Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Limited slip differential: front Skid plate(s) Tire type: all terrain Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar Real time traffic Spare tire size: full-size Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Battery: maintenance-free Body side moldings: body-color Door handle color: chrome Front brake width: 1.2 Mirror color: chrome Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas 4WD selector: manual hi-lo Front brake diameter: 12.9 RAIN SENSING Alternator: 160 amps Axle ratio: 3.06 Roof rack color: chrome Passenger seat folding: folds flat Upholstery accents: faux suede Window defogger: rear Battery rating: 700 CCA Rear brake width: 0.55 Wheels: chrome alloy Ventilated Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off reclining mast power glass 12V front auto high beam dimmer 12V rear auto on

