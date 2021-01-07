2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

*****WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*****7 DAY INSURANCE****3 MONTH WARRANTY*****DISINFECTED BEFORE YOU TAKE DELIVERY*****MB SAFETY*****CARFAX HISTORY DISCLOSURE*****CLEAN TITLE ONLY*****FINANCING AVAILABLE*****ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS, EXTRA CLEAN, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE OVERLAND. BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR WITH HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, DVD player FOR THE REAR ROW, AM/FM/CD, PREMIUM ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE STARTER, ALL POWER OPTIONS, FRONT CLIP PPF, XENON HEADLAMPS, BACK-UP SENSORS, TOW PACKAGE, TINTED GLASS, 20" WHEELS, CLEAN HISTORY, CLEAN SUV, GREAT PRICE, WHATS NOT TO LIKE HERE?
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power
Cruise Control
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Wood
2
Retained Accessory Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
USB
Radio data system
Cargo tie downs
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Roll Stability Control
Body side reinforcements
Exterior entry lights
door pockets
engine oil
Front
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Trailer Wiring
Parking sensors: rear
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Audio system
power folding
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Rear wiper: intermittent
Door trim: wood
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
In-Dash CD: single disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Locking differential: center
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Power outlet(s): 12V
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Limited slip differential: front
Skid plate(s)
Tire type: all terrain
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Real time traffic
Spare tire size: full-size
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Battery: maintenance-free
Body side moldings: body-color
Door handle color: chrome
Front brake width: 1.2
Mirror color: chrome
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD selector: manual hi-lo
Front brake diameter: 12.9
RAIN SENSING
Alternator: 160 amps
Axle ratio: 3.06
Roof rack color: chrome
Passenger seat folding: folds flat
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Battery rating: 700 CCA
Rear brake width: 0.55
Wheels: chrome alloy
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
reclining
mast
power glass
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
12V rear
auto on
