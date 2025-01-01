Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2013 Jeep Wrangler

177,499 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Very Clean | As-Is | No Safety

Watch This Vehicle
12156498

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Very Clean | As-Is | No Safety

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,499KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG0DL603842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Commando
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F616R5
  • Mileage 177,499 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Pwr steering
Command-Trac shift-on-the-fly 4WD system
(2) front/(1) rear tow hooks

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
SECURITY ALARM
Speed Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/reading lamps
Low-back front bucket seats
Sliding sun visors w/mirrors
Sport bar w/full padding
Pwr windows w/1-touch down

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Pwr Heated Mirrors
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Deep-tint sunscreen windows

Safety

4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Child safety rear door locks
Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage frontal airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Alpine Premium Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 40,802 KM $64,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Willys Wheeler Wholesale Direct | Not Safetied for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Jeep Wrangler Willys Wheeler Wholesale Direct | Not Safetied 169,784 KM $20,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Sport Local | 1 Owner | Night Edition | HUD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 RAM 1500 Sport Local | 1 Owner | Night Edition | HUD 109,774 KM $44,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Wrangler