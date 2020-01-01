Menu
2013 Jeep Wrangler

136,124 KM

Details

$25,979

+ tax & licensing
$25,979

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2013 Jeep Wrangler

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4X4 Dual Top

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4X4 Dual Top

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$25,979

+ taxes & licensing

136,124KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6296397
  • Stock #: F3PABF
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG1DL500284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gecko Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Hard and Soft top!

Connectivity Group
- Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
- Uconnect Voice Command with Bluetooth
- Electronic Vehicle Information Centre

Dual Top Group
- Rear Window Defroster
- Rear Window Wiper / Washer
- Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop

Power Convenience Group
- Auto Dimming Mirror with Reading Lamp
- Power Heated Mirrors
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Power Windows with Front OneTouchDown Feature
- Security Alarm
- Power Locks

5Speed Auto Transmission
Hill Descent Control
AntiSpin Differential Rear Axle
Air Conditioning
Tubular Side Steps
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Roll Bar
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

