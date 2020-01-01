2013 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
204-887-6464
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
+ taxes & licensing
Hard and Soft top!
Connectivity Group
- Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
- Uconnect Voice Command with Bluetooth
- Electronic Vehicle Information Centre
Dual Top Group
- Rear Window Defroster
- Rear Window Wiper / Washer
- Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop
Power Convenience Group
- Auto Dimming Mirror with Reading Lamp
- Power Heated Mirrors
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Power Windows with Front OneTouchDown Feature
- Security Alarm
- Power Locks
5Speed Auto Transmission
Hill Descent Control
AntiSpin Differential Rear Axle
Air Conditioning
Tubular Side Steps
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6