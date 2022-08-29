Menu
2013 Jeep Wrangler

204,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2013 Jeep Wrangler

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

204,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9070618
  VIN: 1C4BJWEG9DL533435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES;

2013 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA 3.6L VVT 6 CYLINDER 4X4 5 passenger with 204,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), FACTORY COMMAND START (X2), HEATED CLOTH SEATS, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/32GB HARD DRIVE/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $24,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

