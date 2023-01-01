Menu
2013 Keystone MOUNTAINEER

0 KM

Details Description

$38,600

+ tax & licensing
$38,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2013 Keystone MOUNTAINEER

2013 Keystone MOUNTAINEER

Edition 345DBQ 4 Slides, Sleeps 10, Outdoor Kitchen!

2013 Keystone MOUNTAINEER

Edition 345DBQ 4 Slides, Sleeps 10, Outdoor Kitchen!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$38,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10188687
  • Stock #: TR8571
  • VIN: 4YDF34525D4730436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BIG ROOMY MOUNTAINEER EDITION!!! wow, new MSRP well in excess of $100,000.00.......rare find, and yes, this deluxe Montana has it all........tons of amenities and 4 MASSIVE SLIDES!! SLEEP 10 PEOPLE WITH EASE *** BUNK HOUSE, MASTER BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOMS *** Enjoying lounging in the heat under the huge 19 FOOT AWNING......Leave no one behind with a 4 BED BUNK HOUSE to sleep the whole family......Escape from the kids in your MASTER BEDROOM w/ Queen Bed and Full Ensuite Bathroom......bright and airy main living with the VAULTED CEILINGS and large windows......Half Bath......3 TV's so everyone can cozy up and enjoy their movie of choice in the evening......you won't be cramped cooking in the spacious kitchen equipped with a 3 Burner Stove, Overhead Fan, Oven, Fridge & Freezer, Dual Basin Stainless Steel Sink and plenty of counter space......OUTDOOR STOVE w/ SINK......stay cool and comfortable with the 15,000 BTU AIR CONDITIONER......a large 35,000 BTU FURNACE to keep the whole family toasty on those chilly evenings......Access The Huge Storage Tunnel From Both Sides Of The Trailer......50 Amp Shore Power......Satellite Prewiring......TV Antenna......Washer/Dryer Hookups......60lbs Propane Tank Capacity......Water Heater w/ Tank......Freshwater Tank......Gray Water Tank......Black Water Tank......5th Wheel Tow Hitch.....on site financing Available!!


This 2013 Keystone Montana Mountaineer come with two set of keys. Now sale priced at $38,600 with on site Financing options available. Extended Warranty and North America-wide road side assistance options available.


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

