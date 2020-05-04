2013 Kia Optima

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Comfort Cargo Area Light

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Leather

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Braking Assist

Push-Button Start

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Solar-tinted glass

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

Impact Absorbing Bumpers

Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Interior accents: wood-tone

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Rear vents: second row

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Side curtain airbags: front

Antenna type: diversity

Auxiliary audio input: USB

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Exhaust: dual tip

Headlights: auto on/off

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Tire type: all season

Auxiliary audio input: MP3

Armrests: rear folding

Storage: door pockets

Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Side mirrors: heated

Active head restraints: dual front

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

In-Dash CD: single disc

Grille color: chrome

Dash trim: leather

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Shift knob trim: leather

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

One-touch windows: 2

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: mast

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Storage: cooled compartment

Floor material: carpet

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Window trim: black

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Storage: front seatback

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver seat power adjustments: 8

Side mirrors: integrated turn signals

Rear headrests: 2

Assist handle: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Courtesy lights: door

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Front brake diameter: 11.8

Body side moldings: body-color

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90

Door handle color: chrome

Total speakers: 6

Multi-function remote: proximity entry system

Interior accents: chrome

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar

Armrests: rear center with cupholders

Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release

Storage: accessory hook

Reading lights: rear

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Driver seat power adjustments: reclining

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Power outlet(s): two 12V front

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Warnings and reminders: low oil level

Rear brake diameter: 11.2

Headlights: halogen

Window defogger: rear

Fuel economy display: range

Storage: sunglasses holder

Assist handle: rear

Axle ratio: 2.89

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Side curtain airbags: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: phone

Crumple zones: rear

Warnings and reminders: low washer fluid

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.