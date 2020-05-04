Menu
2013 Kia Optima

Premium w/ Pano Roof, Htd & AC Seats, Nav!

2013 Kia Optima

Premium w/ Pano Roof, Htd & AC Seats, Nav!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4987896
  • Stock #: SCV3955
  • VIN: KNAGN4A70D5318032
Exterior Colour
Ebony Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** CADILLAC FEATURES W/ A PINTO PRICE *** LOCAL MB OWNED *** 5 STAR SAFETY RATING! *** Wow this has all the luxury equipment of an Audi or Lexus, with outstanding economy and safety! Locally owned and completely loaded up with all the options like a Huge Dual PANORAMIC SUNROOF......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......REAR HEATED SEATS......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......Aftermarket VIPER REMOTE START......HEATED STEERING Wheel......NAVIGATION Package......PREMIUM INFINITY STEREO 8 Speaker System Pumps the tunes!......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Multimedia......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Dual Climate Control......Supple Black LEATHER Interior......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......MEMORY SEAT w/ Easy In-Out Function......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Multimedia Connections (AUX & USB sTEREO INPUTS)......HID Headlights......Proximity Key w/ PUSH BUTTON START......Power Folding Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signals......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips!......Hood Protector......ECO Mode saves you money at the pump!......6 Speed Sportmatic Transmission w/ Manual Shift Mode!......2.4L 4 Cylinder engine has plenty of Power and achieves up to 35 MPG!......FOG LIGHTS......and 18-Inch Alloy Wheels!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals and Custom Fit Optima Mats! Only 127,000 KMs, safetied and ready to go! An absolute bargain $10,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Braking Assist
  • Push-Button Start
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Solar-tinted glass
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Interior accents: wood-tone
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Headlights: auto on/off
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Auxiliary audio input: MP3
  • Armrests: rear folding
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Dash trim: leather
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Storage: cooled compartment
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Window trim: black
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 8
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Rear headrests: 2
  • Assist handle: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Courtesy lights: door
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Front brake diameter: 11.8
  • Body side moldings: body-color
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
  • Door handle color: chrome
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
  • Interior accents: chrome
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Armrests: rear center with cupholders
  • Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Power outlet(s): two 12V front
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Warnings and reminders: low oil level
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.2
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Storage: sunglasses holder
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Axle ratio: 2.89
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Crumple zones: rear
  • Warnings and reminders: low washer fluid
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

