2013 Kia Optima

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
*** CADILLAC FEATURES W/ A PINTO PRICE *** LOCAL MB OWNED *** 5 STAR SAFETY RATING! *** Wow this has all the luxury equipment of an Audi or Lexus, with outstanding economy and safety! Locally owned and completely loaded up with all the options like a Huge Dual PANORAMIC SUNROOF......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS......REAR HEATED SEATS......A/C VENTILATED SEATS......Aftermarket VIPER REMOTE START......HEATED STEERING Wheel......NAVIGATION Package......PREMIUM INFINITY STEREO 8 Speaker System Pumps the tunes!......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Multimedia......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Dual Climate Control......Supple Black LEATHER Interior......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......MEMORY SEAT w/ Easy In-Out Function......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Multimedia Connections (AUX & USB sTEREO INPUTS)......HID Headlights......Proximity Key w/ PUSH BUTTON START......Power Folding Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signals......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Dual Chrome Exhaust Tips!......Hood Protector......ECO Mode saves you money at the pump!......6 Speed Sportmatic Transmission w/ Manual Shift Mode!......2.4L 4 Cylinder engine has plenty of Power and achieves up to 35 MPG!......FOG LIGHTS......and 18-Inch Alloy Wheels!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals and Custom Fit Optima Mats! Only 127,000 KMs, safetied and ready to go! An absolute bargain $10,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5