Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Optima

102,641 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Kia

204-269-1600

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Optima

2013 Kia Optima

EX Turbo *Comes W/ Winter & Summer Tires!*

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Optima

EX Turbo *Comes W/ Winter & Summer Tires!*

Location

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

  1. 6119898
  2. 6119898
  3. 6119898
  4. 6119898
  5. 6119898
  6. 6119898
  7. 6119898
  8. 6119898
  9. 6119898
  10. 6119898
  11. 6119898
  12. 6119898
  13. 6119898
  14. 6119898
  15. 6119898
  16. 6119898
  17. 6119898
  18. 6119898
  19. 6119898
  20. 6119898
  21. 6119898
  22. 6119898
Contact Seller

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

102,641KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6119898
  • Stock #: 21ST020A
  • VIN: KNAGN4A62D5422142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,641 KM

Vehicle Description

*Always owned in Manitoba! Complete with Michelin X-Ice winter tires, ready for this season and summer tires ready for next year! Features include heated front seats, leather interior, backup camera and lots more!* Shop from home with ease - book a contactless test drive where we will come to you, schedule a virtual vehicle walk-around, chat live with our sales team, view our entire current inventory and promotions, operating hours and much more - all at www.winnipegkia.com. We believe it is essential to continue our constant support for those needing to stay mobile. Whether it is sales, service or parts that you need - we are open and here for you, with rigorous safety precautions in place. We have a variety of purchase relief programs available, including don't pay for up to 120 days, $0 down, flexible finance rates and more (all O.A.C.). Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference. Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
6-Speed A/T
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Kia

2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 9,318 KM
$50,998 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 48,860 KM
$17,898 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX *Al...
 26,550 KM
$17,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-269-XXXX

(click to show)

204-269-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory