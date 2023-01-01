Menu
2013 Kia Rio

142,950 KM

Details

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

EX

2013 Kia Rio

EX

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

142,950KM
Used
  Stock #: 909
  VIN: KNADN4A3XD6199609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,950 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, 5 PASSENGER, AM/FM/CD, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, ABS, REAR DEFOGGER, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, MP3 CAPABILITY, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR BAG, CLOTH SEATS, MP3 INPUT JACK, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL, ECO MODE

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-XXXX

204-888-4070

