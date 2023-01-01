Menu
2013 Kia Rio

29,784 KM

Details

$12,450

+ tax & licensing
$12,450

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

LX+ | Bluetooth | Heated Seats |

2013 Kia Rio

LX+ | Bluetooth | Heated Seats |

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$12,450

+ taxes & licensing

29,784KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9787996
  • Stock #: F51U9G
  • VIN: KNADM5A32D6865094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F51U9G
  • Mileage 29,784 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.3 star google rating!
ADDITIONAL ACCESSORIES INCLUDED:

*Kia Genuine All-Weather Floor Mats
*Premium DEFA Block Heater
*Kia Genuine Wheel Locks
*Kia Genuine Touch-Up Paint
*CWA Glass Armour
*CWA First Defence Theft Armour
*Catalytic Converter Theft Deterrent (Working With Winnipeg Crime Stoppers)

You might qualify for additional savings on your purchase! Ask us about our:

$500 Grad Program
$750 Mobility Assistance Program
First Time Vehicle Buyer Program
$500 Military Benefit
1% Loyalty Rate Reduction

**Whenever possible, the vehicle photos shown are of the ACTUAL vehicle. This provides the best online shopping experience for our valued customers.
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our sales department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
1.6L DOHC GDI CVVT 16-valve I4 engine -inc: aluminum block & head, variable intake
Front vented/solid rear pwr disc brakes
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs, monotube shock absorbers

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Body-colour door handles
Front/rear mud guards
Rear windshield wiper w/washer
Signature black lattice grille
Body-colour bumpers -inc: front lip spoiler, rear contrasting accent

Interior

Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Front seatback pockets
Anti-theft immobilizer
Adjustable front headrests
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
Pwr windows -inc: driver-side obstacle detection
Pwr door locks w/impact-sensing auto-unlock
Front door bins
Cabin lighting -inc: dome light, front map lights
Centre console -inc: pwr outlet, armrest

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Roof Antenna

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Safety

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Brake assist system (BAS)
Advanced dual front airbags
Hill assist control (HAC)
Side-impact front airbags
Full length side curtain airbags
Front seat belts pretensioners
Rear child seat tethers

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

