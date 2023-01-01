2013 Kia Rio

$12,450 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 7 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9787996

9787996 Stock #: F51U9G

F51U9G VIN: KNADM5A32D6865094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F51U9G

Mileage 29,784 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front Wheel Drive Electric pwr rack & pinion steering 1.6L DOHC GDI CVVT 16-valve I4 engine -inc: aluminum block & head, variable intake Front vented/solid rear pwr disc brakes Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: stabilizer bar Torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs, monotube shock absorbers Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Rear Spoiler Body-colour door handles Front/rear mud guards Rear windshield wiper w/washer Signature black lattice grille Body-colour bumpers -inc: front lip spoiler, rear contrasting accent Interior Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Front seatback pockets Anti-theft immobilizer Adjustable front headrests Illuminated visor vanity mirrors 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat Pwr windows -inc: driver-side obstacle detection Pwr door locks w/impact-sensing auto-unlock Front door bins Cabin lighting -inc: dome light, front map lights Centre console -inc: pwr outlet, armrest Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Roof Antenna Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Convenience Power Outlet Safety Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Brake assist system (BAS) Advanced dual front airbags Hill assist control (HAC) Side-impact front airbags Full length side curtain airbags Front seat belts pretensioners Rear child seat tethers Additional Features Anti-Starter Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.