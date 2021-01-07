2013 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior tinted windows Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Passenger Airbag On/Off Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 3-months free subscription 18" hyper silver alloy wheels UVO entertainment system w/rearview camera All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.