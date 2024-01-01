$8,950+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Soul
5dr Wgn Auto 2u
2013 Kia Soul
5dr Wgn Auto 2u
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Dark gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10958.0
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Kia Soul, Bronze Metallic with Dark Charcoal interior, features a Powerful yet Very Economical 2.0 Litre engine paired with an Automatic Transmission, Heated seats,Cruise control, Power windows, locks and mirrors. Good car history with no major accidents, Currently serviced with New safety, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Reasonably Priced at $8,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westside Sales
Email Westside Sales
Westside Sales
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-488-3793