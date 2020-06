2013 Kia Soul

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior Roof Rails

Front/rear mud guards

P205/55R16 tires

Clear-lens headlights

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Roof-mounted antenna Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Body-colour door handles Safety 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Rear child safety door locks

Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

Impact-sensing door unlock

Front/rear side curtain airbags Comfort Manual air conditioning

Pwr windows w/driver auto down -inc: illuminated driver switch Convenience Temporary spare tire

Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features Cargo Net

16" Alloy Wheels

Exterior temp display

Front/rear floormats

Covered visor vanity mirrors w/extensions

Luggage net

Front variable intermittent windshield wipers

1-speed rear windshield wiper

Seat back storage pockets

Under-floor removable cargo tray

Front seat side impact airbags

Body-colour heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals

Front console -inc: (2) cup holders

Front/rear pwr outlets

Hill assist control (HAC)

McPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, gas shock absorbers

Advanced front impact airbags

Sirius satellite radio -inc: (3) month free trial subscription

Signature design radiator grille w/chrome coating

60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: (3) height adjustable headrests

Instrumentation cluster -inc: tachometer, engine temp gauge, digital clock, fuel gauge

Metal-finish interior accents

2.0L DOHC MPI I4 engine -inc: aluminum block & head

Motor-driven pwr steering

Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: monotube shock absorber

Dual-position lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)

Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: emergency locking retractors (ELR), pretensioners, belt reminder

Rear 3-point seatbelts w/emergency locking retractors

Deep-tint privacy glass

Tusk-style bumpers

Black dash & door trim

48-amp-hr battery w/battery saver

6-speed automatic transmission -inc: active ECO teconology

AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack, USB port, (6) speakers w/front tweeters

