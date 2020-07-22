Menu
2013 Kia Sportage

126,164 KM

Details Description Features

$13,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

EX w/Luxury Pkg AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

126,164KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5635677
  • Stock #: F3B2M1
  • VIN: KNDPCCA20D7504486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,164 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced
Clean CarFax History
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seating
Sunroof
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
CARGO LAMP
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
adjustable headrests
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Cargo Cover
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front/rear floormats
(2) front cupholders
(1) rear
Luggage net
Front/rear map pockets
Luggage centre tray
Centre armrest w/storage
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down feature
Metal grain interior accents -inc: door centre line
Covered illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Eco-Minder indicator
Cargo area -inc: net hooks
Artificial leather door trim
Dual zone automatic air conditioning -inc: air filter & ionizer
Lighting -inc: centre room lamp
centre armrest w/cup holders
(3) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (2) front
front map lamp w/sunglass case
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: folding strap

