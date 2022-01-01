2013 Land Rover LR2

Very excited to see this coming in, rare for us to have one! Please call for details while we intake this local trade.
Was new from our store and looking for the next owner! We are adding new tires, new battery, and upgrading all the required maintenance as part of our extensive trade process.
As noted this will be the only one we have to offer so please reach out for the details. We can send some pictures or video to you if desired.
Shown with stock photos while we intake the trade and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please contact us for further details.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes
Push-Button Start
6-speed automatic transmission w/Commandshift
Electric parking brake
Twin tailpipes
2.0L DFI 16-valve VVT turbocharged I4 engine
Terrain response system -inc: (4) manual settings w/adjustments to engine settings, adjustments to transmission settings, adjustments to suspension settings, adjustments to traction settings