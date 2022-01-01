Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Land Rover LR2

102,521 KM

Details Description Features

$17,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,993

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2013 Land Rover LR2

2013 Land Rover LR2

* Incoming *

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Land Rover LR2

* Incoming *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 8132896
  2. 8132896
  3. 8132896
  4. 8132896
  5. 8132896
  6. 8132896
  7. 8132896
  8. 8132896
  9. 8132896
Contact Seller

$17,993

+ taxes & licensing

102,521KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8132896
  • Stock #: F4B4MT
  • VIN: SALFP2BG8DH364615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4B4MT
  • Mileage 102,521 KM

Vehicle Description

Very excited to see this coming in, rare for us to have one! Please call for details while we intake this local trade.
Was new from our store and looking for the next owner! We are adding new tires, new battery, and upgrading all the required maintenance as part of our extensive trade process.
As noted this will be the only one we have to offer so please reach out for the details. We can send some pictures or video to you if desired.

Shown with stock photos while we intake the trade and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please contact us for further details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes
Push-Button Start
6-speed automatic transmission w/Commandshift
Electric parking brake
Twin tailpipes
2.0L DFI 16-valve VVT turbocharged I4 engine
Terrain response system -inc: (4) manual settings w/adjustments to engine settings, adjustments to transmission settings, adjustments to suspension settings, adjustments to traction settings
Permanent intelligent all-wheel drive w/Haldex rear axle differential
Independent Macpherson strut front suspension w/lower control arm
Independent strut rear suspension w/lateral & longitudinal links
Front & rear anti roll bars
Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Heated rear window
Passive keyless entry
Pwr outlet in rear loadspace
6-way driver/4-way passenger pwr heated front bucket seats
60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: centre armrest w/storage, rear centre headrest
Cubby box w/sliding cover -inc: (2) pwr outlets
5" colour TFT message centre & trip computer
Pwr windows w/one-touch open/close
Perimetric alarm w/engine immobilizer
(4) cupholders & (4) bottle holders
Leather-wrapped tilt & reach steering wheel w/cruise & audio controls
Silver element instrument panel finish
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Collapsible steering column
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Front crumple zones
hill descent control (HDC)
Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
Height adjustable seatbelt anchors for all outboard seating positions
Child locks for rear doors/windows
LATCH (Lower Anchor & Tether for Children) system for child seat attachment
Front/rear side-impact door beams
Emergency brakeforce distribution (EBD)
Roll stability control (RSC)
7 airbags supplemental restraint system (SRS) -inc: driver & front passenger airbags, front seat side airbags, full length side curtain airbags, drivers knee airbag
Front/rear three-point seatbelts
Front seatbelt pretensioners w/load limiters
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
Power Locks
Heated Windshield
Temporary spare tire
Black door handles
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Automatic halogen headlamps
Intermittent rear window wiper
Clear side repeater lenses
18" all-terrain tires
Rain sensing variable intermittent front windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets
18" 10-spoke sparkle silver alloy wheels
Silver grille insert w/brunel surround -inc: brunel fender vents
Bluetooth telephone connectivity & streaming audio
380-watt Meridian AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: 7" high resolution touchscreen, (10) speakers, aux input, USB input
Headlights-Automatic
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Fuel System-Gasoline
Mirror(s)-Power
Seat Trim-Leather
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Transmission-Auto
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Audio-MP3 Player
Engine-4 Cyl
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Engine-Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2020 Mercedes-Benz E...
 18,618 KM
$64,992 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Disc...
 76,266 KM
$42,991 + tax & lic
2017 Lincoln MKZ Res...
 66,648 KM
$29,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory