$12,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2013 Land Rover LR2
2013 Land Rover LR2
| AWD |HSE | Bluetooth | Leather | Heated Seats | Sunroof |
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing
148,350KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9144694
- Stock #: 3113
- VIN: SALFR2BG6DH328853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 148,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!
McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.
Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.
DEALER PERMIT #4611
Call today: 204-560-1234
Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB
Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca
Email: winipegcar@gmail.com
Click here for finance:
https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From McWilliam Auto
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8