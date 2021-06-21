2013 Lexus IS 250

+ taxes & licensing
Certified 2013 Lexus IS250 appeals to most with its sleek aerodynamic exterior while maintaining A comfortable and luxurious interior. This sport sedan has quick responsive acceleration and exceptionally smooth handling. It comes fully loaded with leather upholstery, It is equipped with updated features such as updated audio systems and improved connectivity, AM/FM/XM/CD, Bluetooth hands free connectivity, AUX & USB port. Navigation, Rear view camera, Sunroof, Heated&Ventilated front seats, Power Adjustable Steering Wheel, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Adaptive Front Lighting, And much more. It is powered by a 2.5L V6 Automatic AWD generating 204 Horsepower creating well engagement between ride and driver..
