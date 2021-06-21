Menu
2013 Lexus IS 250

86,800 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Citicar Canada

1-888-553-9213

*NAV*CAM*SUNROOF*AWD*

Location

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

1-888-553-9213

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

86,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7429679
  • Stock #: CCI002321
  • VIN: JTHCF5C22D5061119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # CCI002321
  • Mileage 86,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified 2013 Lexus IS250 appeals to most with its sleek aerodynamic exterior while maintaining A comfortable and luxurious interior. This sport sedan has quick responsive acceleration and exceptionally smooth handling. It comes fully loaded with leather upholstery, It is equipped with updated features such as updated audio systems and improved connectivity, AM/FM/XM/CD, Bluetooth hands free connectivity, AUX & USB port. Navigation, Rear view camera, Sunroof, Heated&Ventilated front seats, Power Adjustable Steering Wheel, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Adaptive Front Lighting, And much more. It is powered by a 2.5L V6 Automatic AWD generating 204 Horsepower creating well engagement between ride and driver..

TO OWN THIS VEHICLE TODAY. YOU CAN SIMPLY FILL OUT AN APPLICATION FOR FINANCE BY CLICKING THE LINK BELLOW.

Get offer @ https://www.citicarcanada.com/apply-financing/

OR SIMPLY CALL US AT 204.668.6000 OR CALL/TEXT AT 204.990.2797 TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!

We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.

*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

