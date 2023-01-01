Menu
2013 Lexus RX

261,984 KM

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2013 Lexus RX

2013 Lexus RX

350

2013 Lexus RX

350

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

261,984KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10283148
  • Stock #: P1349
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA1DC178358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1349
  • Mileage 261,984 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

EXTRA CLEAN CLEAN LEXUS RX350 IS HERE! AUTOMATIC, AWD, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP SENSORS, LOADED WITH LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF, MEMORY SEATS, ALL POWER OPTIONS, PUSH BUTTON START, CLIMATE CONTROL, ABS, TRACTION, ALLOYS, POWER TRUNK, 2013 MODEL RECEIVED RESTYLED INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR, EXTRA CLEAN UNIT INSIDE AND OUT! GOOD TIRES, ALL NEW BRAKES, NEW ENGINE OIL AND FILTER, WILL BE SOLD WITH 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $18,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
door pockets
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tool Kit
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

MP3 Playback
Trunk release
digital odometer
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
integrated turn signals
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Footwell lights
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Premium brand
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Rear spoiler: roofline
Digital Sound Processing
Door handle color: chrome
Wheel spokes: 5
4WD type: on demand
Storage: accessory hook
Grille color: chrome surround
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Rear brake diameter: 12.2
Bumper detail: rear protector
Rear seat: sliding
Steering ratio: 14.8
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Wheels: aluminum alloy
halogen
Emergency locking retractors: driver
Rear seat folding: one-touch fold flat
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Window defogger: rear
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
reclining
rear folding
maintenance due
safety reverse
element
rear center with cupholders
in floor
two 12V front
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-XXXX

204-509-0008

