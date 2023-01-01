2013 Lexus RX

$18,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 1 , 9 8 4 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1349

Mileage 261,984 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control First Aid Kit Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Safety brake pedal system Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Area Light door pockets Air filtration Mechanical Power Steering Tool Kit Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Media / Nav / Comm 2 Radio: AM/FM Seating Upholstery: Cloth Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear 3 MP3 Playback 10 Trunk release digital odometer auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Lumbar integrated turn signals Electronic brakeforce distribution Vehicle immobilizer range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer In-Dash CD: 6 disc Interior accents: wood-tone Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Armrests: rear center folding with storage Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat Footwell lights Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Premium brand Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Power door locks: anti-lockout Rear spoiler: roofline Digital Sound Processing Door handle color: chrome Wheel spokes: 5 4WD type: on demand Storage: accessory hook Grille color: chrome surround Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8 Front brake diameter: 12.9 Rear brake diameter: 12.2 Bumper detail: rear protector Rear seat: sliding Steering ratio: 14.8 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Wheels: aluminum alloy halogen Emergency locking retractors: driver Rear seat folding: one-touch fold flat Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting Window defogger: rear Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone proximity entry system reclining rear folding maintenance due safety reverse element rear center with cupholders in floor two 12V front Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated

