$22,991+ tax & licensing
2013 Lexus RX
Base
2013 Lexus RX
Base
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$22,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1421
- Mileage 132,196 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
***WOW 1 OWNER LEXUS RX350 AWD IS HERE, LOW LOW MILEAGE OF ONLY 132K KMS, ABSOLUTELY LOADED WITH BROWN LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA WITH FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS AND ASSIST, MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, FOLDING MIRRORS, TINTED GLASS, REAR CARGO NET AND CARGO COVER, RUBBER AND OE CLOTH MATS, SELF LEVELLING XENON HEADLIGHTS, COMES WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES AND WHEELS (SUMMER AND WINTER), 2 KEYS, FRESH MB SAFETY, WARRANTY AND FRESH OIL CHANGE!
DONT MISS OUT ON THIS EXTRA CLEAN LEXUS RX350!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $22,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: dual front, Side airbags: front / rear, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / element, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone, Digital sound processing, In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback, Premium brand, Radio: AM/FM, Radio data system, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 9, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.2, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: wood-tone, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Cargo cover: retractable, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Easy entry: power driver seat, Footwell lights, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in floor, Tool kit, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, 4WD type: on demand, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated, Window trim: chrome, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights: LED, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, First aid kit, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: driver, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat: sliding, Rear seat folding: one-touch fold flat, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 14.8, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 5, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting windshield, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Window defogger: rear
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Silverline Motors
Email Silverline Motors
Silverline Motors
Call Dealer
204-509-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-509-0008