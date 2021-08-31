2013 Lexus RX 350

$24,900 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 8 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7679533

7679533 Stock #: F47CJX

F47CJX VIN: 2T2BK1BA9DC189009

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Lining Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 99,874 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.