2013 Lincoln MKX

61,478 KM

Details Description Features

$20,392

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

Premium & Elite PKG Accident Free, Leather, Moonroof, Remote Start, Memory Seat

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

61,478KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6590413
  • Stock #: F3U5PM
  • VIN: 2LMDJ8JK5DBL39466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,478 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

