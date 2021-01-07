2013 Lincoln MKX

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Exterior Spoiler Xenon Headlights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Convenience remote start Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Windows rear window defogger

Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

