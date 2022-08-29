$13,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-990-5659
2013 Lincoln MKX
Fully Loaded
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9070630
- VIN: 2LMDJ8JK2DBL02049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 207,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
2013 LINCOLN MKX ALL WHEEL DRIVE FULLY LOADED 3.7L 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 206,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, PUSH TO START, FACTORY COMMAND START, HEATED LEATHER SEATING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR PARK SENSORS, GPS/NAVIGATION, MANY DIFFERENT DRIVE-ABILITY OPTIONS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $13,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $3,000 per claim, and more.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.