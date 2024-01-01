Menu
<p><strong>High Value Options:</strong></p><ul><li>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</li><li>Sunroof</li><li>Heated Seats</li><li>Back-up Camera</li><li>Accident Free</li></ul><p>The 2013 Mazda CX-5 GS is a versatile and reliable compact SUV designed for adventure and everyday driving. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), it ensures excellent traction and control in various road and weather conditions. The GS package adds comfort and convenience, including heated seats for colder days and a sunroof for an open, airy feel. The back-up camera enhances safety by providing clear visibility when reversing. This vehicle is also accident-free, adding peace of mind for the owner. Known for its durability, efficiency, and practicality, the Mazda CX-5 GS is a perfect choice for drivers seeking a feature-rich and capable SUV.</p><p><strong>3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty</strong> on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).<br>Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.</p><p>Financing available; please visit <a rel=noopener target=_new><span>www.matchautomarket.ca</span></a>.<br>Dealer permit: 4858<br>Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy</p>

2013 Mazda CX-5

147,129 KM

Details Description

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda CX-5

GS

11988831

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,129KM
VIN JM3KE4CE7D0139161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 339161
  • Mileage 147,129 KM

Vehicle Description

High Value Options:

  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • Sunroof
  • Heated Seats
  • Back-up Camera
  • Accident Free

The 2013 Mazda CX-5 GS is a versatile and reliable compact SUV designed for adventure and everyday driving. Equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), it ensures excellent traction and control in various road and weather conditions. The GS package adds comfort and convenience, including heated seats for colder days and a sunroof for an open, airy feel. The back-up camera enhances safety by providing clear visibility when reversing. This vehicle is also accident-free, adding peace of mind for the owner. Known for its durability, efficiency, and practicality, the Mazda CX-5 GS is a perfect choice for drivers seeking a feature-rich and capable SUV.

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.

Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2013 Mazda CX-5