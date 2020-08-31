Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda CX-9

124,143 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda CX-9

2013 Mazda CX-9

GS AWD | NAVI | LEATHER | LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda CX-9

GS AWD | NAVI | LEATHER | LOCAL

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 5735541
  2. 5735541
  3. 5735541
  4. 5735541
Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

124,143KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5735541
  • Stock #: F3JY8A
  • VIN: JM3TB3CA4D0423271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,143 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Mazda CX-9 GS AWD just came in on trade!

It's powered by a 3.7L V6 DOHC and Automatic with Overdrive Transmission. It's fully loaded with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Navigation and so much more!


Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000)

Reviews:
* CX-9 owners typically praise the model's upscale cabin, commanding driving position, roominess and flexibility, and confidence in challenging driving conditions. The Bose stereo and xenon lights are among the favorite features, and styling is highly rated, too. Ditto, the performance from the punchy V6 engine. Third-row seating is also noted to be comfortable enough for use by smaller passengers. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
18" aluminum wheels
HD Radio
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2017 Nissan Rogue SL...
 51,888 KM
$25,880 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V Tour...
 110,190 KM
$20,490 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 62,741 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory