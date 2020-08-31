+ taxes & licensing
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
This 2013 Mazda CX-9 GS AWD just came in on trade!
It's powered by a 3.7L V6 DOHC and Automatic with Overdrive Transmission. It's fully loaded with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Navigation and so much more!
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000)
Reviews:
* CX-9 owners typically praise the model's upscale cabin, commanding driving position, roominess and flexibility, and confidence in challenging driving conditions. The Bose stereo and xenon lights are among the favorite features, and styling is highly rated, too. Ditto, the performance from the punchy V6 engine. Third-row seating is also noted to be comfortable enough for use by smaller passengers. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
