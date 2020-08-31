2013 Mazda CX-9

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning rear air conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag 18" aluminum wheels HD Radio 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

