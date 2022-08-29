Menu
2013 Mazda CX-9

192,197 KM

$8,856

+ tax & licensing
GS AS-IS | AWD | Leather | 7 Passenger

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

192,197KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9095626
  • Stock #: F4REKM
  • VIN: JM3TB3CA4D0418300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,197 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include taxes.
How the Birchwood As-Is Program benefits the consumer:

- Below market price with no reconditioning costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for first time car buyers and value hunters.
- Public offer before wholesale.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Experience is Everything at Birchwood KIA West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba KIA Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
EXTERIOR TEMP GAUGE
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo area lamp
Front air conditioning
Rear heater ducts
(3) passenger assist grips
Anti-theft alarm system
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Custom fitted floor mats
Internal fuel door release
Illuminated glove compartment
Driver/front passenger door storage w/bottle holders
Overhead centre console w/sunglass storage
Map lamps
Driver/front passenger seatback pockets
Front/rear seat height adjustable head restraints
Electroluminescent gauges
Bright finish interior door handles
Auto-dimming rear-view mirror w/HomeLink
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel -inc: audio/cruise controls
Warning lamps -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, airbags
Heated front bucket seats w/high/low function
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel, coolant temp, trip computer
Driver/front passenger sunvisors -inc: illuminated covered vanity mirrors, extensions
12V pwr outlets -inc: (1) on front console, (1) in centre console box
Cup holders -inc: (2) in centre console, (2) in 2nd row armrest, (2) in each 3rd row quarter door panels
Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger 1-touch up/down feature, key cylinder auto up/down system, keyless auto down feature
Piano black trim -inc: centre instrument panel, pwr window switch side panel
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Front active head restraints
Driver/front passenger airbags
Integrated child seat anchors brackets on 2nd row seating
Anti-lock brake system w/electronic brake force distribution
Rollover stability control
3-row curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
3-point safety belts for all seating positions -inc: driver/front passenger height adjustment w/pretensioners, load limiters
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
110-amp alternator
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent front strut suspension w/coil springs
Active torque split all-wheel drive
4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
3.7L DOHC MPI 24-valve V6 engine
Towing pkg w/large cooling fan & radiator
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD, sport mode
Engine speed sensitive variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Body Colour Door Handles
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent rear wiper
Body colour rear spoiler
Body colour pwr heated mirrors
automatic lamp control
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Body colour tailgate garnish
18" aluminum wheels
P245/60R18 all-season tires
Privacy glass -inc: rear door, quarter, liftgate
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
HD Radio
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: 5.8" audio display touchscreen, (6) speakers, aux input jack, USB, HD Radio
Rear Air Conditioning
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

