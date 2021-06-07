Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

46,289 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

3

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

3

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 7311377
  2. 7311377
  3. 7311377
Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

46,289KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7311377
  • Stock #: F43B72
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF1D1737566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,289 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 3
 46,289 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2019 Acura MDX Elite
 49,874 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 77,036 KM
$25,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory