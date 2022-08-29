Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 350 4MATIC LOADED

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 350 4MATIC LOADED

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9070621
  VIN: WDDGJ8JB5DF995989

Vehicle Details

  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2013 MERCEDES BENZ C350 COUPE 4MATIC AWD LOADED 3.L 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 121,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, HEATED LEATHER SEATING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, REAR PARK SENSORS, GPS/NAVIGATION, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $21,999+ taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Panoramic Roof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Email Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

