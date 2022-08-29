$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 350 4MATIC LOADED
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
- Listing ID: 9070621
- VIN: WDDGJ8JB5DF995989
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
2013 MERCEDES BENZ C350 COUPE 4MATIC AWD LOADED 3.L 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 121,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, HEATED LEATHER SEATING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, REAR PARK SENSORS, GPS/NAVIGATION, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $21,999+ taxes. Dealer permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.
