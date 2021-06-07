2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-0756
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-452-0756
+ taxes & licensing
Really nice looking GLK with new thrust arms and new cross struts! We did all the work on this one so you don't have to!
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Sunroof
Keyless Entry
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8