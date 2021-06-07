Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

72,831 KM

Details Description Features

$21,444

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,444

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 Super Clean!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 Super Clean!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$21,444

+ taxes & licensing

72,831KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7220738
  • Stock #: F42MAJ
  • VIN: WDCGG8JB0DG051322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F42MAJ
  • Mileage 72,831 KM

Vehicle Description

Really nice looking GLK with new thrust arms and new cross struts! We did all the work on this one so you don't have to!
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Sunroof
Keyless Entry
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
7 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2015 Honda Pilot SE
 137,650 KM
$23,899 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo XC90 Mome...
 28,245 KM
$55,444 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC60 T6 I...
 61,647 KM
$47,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory