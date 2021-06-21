Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

133,960 KM

Details Description Features

$18,676

+ tax & licensing
$18,676

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
$18,676

+ taxes & licensing

133,960KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7559686
  • Stock #: F463XK
  • VIN: WDCGG8JB1DF989030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Luzonit Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,960 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK 350 4MATIC® 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 4MATIC® Gray

ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
7 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

