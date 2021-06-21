2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

$18,676 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 9 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7559686

7559686 Stock #: F463XK

F463XK VIN: WDCGG8JB1DF989030

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Luzonit Grey Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 133,960 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 7 Spd Automatic Transmission

