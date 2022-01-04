Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

75,755 KM

Details

$17,994

+ tax & licensing
$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 * Unique Offer *

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 * Unique Offer *

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

75,755KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7993890
  • Stock #: F4A251
  • VIN: WDCGG8JB8DG057840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Luzonit Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4A251
  • Mileage 75,755 KM

Vehicle Description

We are selling this local one owner low km GLK350 "as is" OR we can offer with safety complete.
See us for the details, we have a report to review. The buyer chooses how to buy. Please note that if chosen to purchase "as is" we process as such:
- we supply with a failed Manitoba safety
- buyer responsible to transport vehicle from our facility
- cash only unless safety is completed in our shop. We cannot finance non safetied vehicle
- there is no negotiating the price of the vehicle
- we do not sell to wholesalers under any circumstances

Available only until Tuesday January 4, 2022
Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Tool Kit
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Comfort Suspension
4MATIC all-wheel drive
AGILITY CONTROL suspension
7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-speed automatic transmission
Adaptive brake w/hold function
Independent McPherson front suspension w/lower control arm
3.5L 24-valve V6 engine -inc: ECO start/stop technology
Steer control electric pwr steering
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Integrated front fog lamps
Temporary spare tire
Aluminum roof rails
Rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system
Auto halogen headlamps
235/45R20 all-season tires
Exterior chrome pkg
Pwr folding heated pwr mirrors w/auto-dimming driver side mirror
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cargo Net
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
outside temp display
Anti-theft alarm system
Centre console w/armrest
Luggage compartment cover
Split-folding rear seat
THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control
Brake pad wear indicator
Pwr windows w/one-touch express up/down
Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Fabric Roof Liner
Interior reading lights
Aluminum trim w/longitudinal grain
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Hill start assist
Tire pressure loss warning system
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Dual-stage driver/front passenger air bags
ATTENTION ASSIST
Side window curtain air bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Transmission
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
AMG exterior sports pkg -inc: AMG front apron, AMG side skirts, AMG rear bumper w/black diffuser panel insert
Interior sports pkg -inc: ARTICO premium synthetic leather trim door centre panels, stainless steel sport pedals w/rubber studs
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
7 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

