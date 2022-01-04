2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

+ taxes & licensing
We are selling this local one owner low km GLK350 "as is" OR we can offer with safety complete.
See us for the details, we have a report to review. The buyer chooses how to buy. Please note that if chosen to purchase "as is" we process as such:
- we supply with a failed Manitoba safety
- buyer responsible to transport vehicle from our facility
- cash only unless safety is completed in our shop. We cannot finance non safetied vehicle
- there is no negotiating the price of the vehicle
- we do not sell to wholesalers under any circumstances
Available only until Tuesday January 4, 2022
Shown with stock photos while we intake this trade and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details
