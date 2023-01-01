Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

270,603 KM

Details Description Features

$13,896

+ tax & licensing
$13,896

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2WD Reg Cab 144" WB As Traded (As Is) | Local Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2WD Reg Cab 144" WB As Traded (As Is) | Local Vehicle

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$13,896

+ taxes & licensing

270,603KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9457435
  • Stock #: F4VT46
  • VIN: WD3BE7CC8D5809936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F4VT46
  • Mileage 270,603 KM

Vehicle Description

-This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood As Is Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And CARFAX Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Comfort driver seat
Shelf above windshield
Rear Wheel Drive
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Hydraulic Jack
220-Amp Alternator
Hill-start Assist
Battery disconnect
Front/rear disc brake
Trailer hitch prep pkg -inc: trailer wiring harness w/7-pin connector
Reinforced front axle stabilizer
Under-frame rear axle stabilizer
tinted windows
Heated pwr mirrors
Steel spare wheel
Front mud flaps
Satellite Radio
(5) front speakers
SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month subscription
Power Outlet
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Belt-Minder w/audio mute
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

