2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Sale $13,896 + taxes & licensing 2 7 0 , 6 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9457435

9457435 Stock #: F4VT46

F4VT46 VIN: WD3BE7CC8D5809936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Arctic White

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # F4VT46

Mileage 270,603 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Comfort driver seat Shelf above windshield Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Hydraulic Jack 220-Amp Alternator Hill-start Assist Battery disconnect Front/rear disc brake Trailer hitch prep pkg -inc: trailer wiring harness w/7-pin connector Reinforced front axle stabilizer Under-frame rear axle stabilizer Exterior tinted windows Heated pwr mirrors Steel spare wheel Front mud flaps Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio (5) front speakers SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month subscription Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Belt-Minder w/audio mute MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag 5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.