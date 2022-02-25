Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 MINI Cooper

76,232 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2013 MINI Cooper

2013 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 2dr Cpe

Watch This Vehicle

2013 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 2dr Cpe

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 8296914
  3. 8296914
  4. 8296914
Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

76,232KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8296914
  • Stock #: F4E1KR
  • VIN: WMWSU3C50DT372431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F4E1KR
  • Mileage 76,232 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 MINI Cooper Base 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V 6-Speed Manual FWD Midnight Black Metallic

ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Baker Street Bonnet Stripes, Baker Street Edition, Baker Street Package, Brake assist, Colour Line Rooftop Grey Light, Cross Check Cloth/Leather Upholstery, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Fog Lights, Front Sport Seats, Glass Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Interior Trim Cross Check Rooftop Grey Light, Outside temperature display, Power steering, Power windows, Rain Sensor w/Auto Headlamps, Rear Foglights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 6.5J" x 16" 6-Star Twin Spoke Black, White Turn Signals.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
SMART airbag deployment system
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Twin horns
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
3-point safety belts for all seats
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags -inc: passenger occupant sensor
Front/rear head airbags w/advanced head protection system (AHPS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Floor mats
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Luggage compartment light
Velour floor mats
Front dome light
Side sun visor for driver
Driver & front passenger visors w/vanity mirrors -inc: slide covers
Ambience interior lighting -inc: (5) colour light switch function
Fine white silver interior trim
Centre console -inc: (2) front & (1) rear cupholders, multi-purpose storage
Luggage compartment tie down eyes
Pwr windows -inc: one-touch open/close on driver & passenger side, trap release
Rear 50/50 split seat w/adjustable head rests
Rear window defroster w/automatic deactivation
Carbon black interior colour
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
MacPherson strut front suspension
Engine start/stop button
1.6L DOHC fully variable valve timing (MEV) 16-valve I4 engine
Single pipe right side exhaust system w/chrome tip
Speed-sensitive electronic pwr rack & pinion steering
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear wiper w/washer
Chrome-plated grille
Black side air inlets -inc: orange indicators
Chrome headlamp & taillamp bezels
Chrome-plated tailgate handle
Halogen headlamps w/follow-me-home function -inc: headlight beam-throw control w/manual adjustment
Heated pwr mirrors -inc: washer nozzles
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
BAKER STREET EDITION -inc: 16" x 6.5" black 6-star twin-spoke alloy wheels, front/rear fog lights, rain sensor w/auto headlamps, white indicator lights, baker street bonnet stripes, black exterior mirror caps, body-colour roof, baker street door sill f...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2015 Toyota Highland...
 108,512 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2013 MINI Cooper Har...
 76,232 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 94,068 KM
$32,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory