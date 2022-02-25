$13,900+ tax & licensing
204-889-3700
2013 MINI Cooper
Hardtop 2dr Cpe
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
$13,900
- Listing ID: 8296914
- Stock #: F4E1KR
- VIN: WMWSU3C50DT372431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black
- Interior Colour Carbon Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 76,232 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 MINI Cooper Base 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V 6-Speed Manual FWD Midnight Black Metallic
ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Baker Street Bonnet Stripes, Baker Street Edition, Baker Street Package, Brake assist, Colour Line Rooftop Grey Light, Cross Check Cloth/Leather Upholstery, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Fog Lights, Front Sport Seats, Glass Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Interior Trim Cross Check Rooftop Grey Light, Outside temperature display, Power steering, Power windows, Rain Sensor w/Auto Headlamps, Rear Foglights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 6.5J" x 16" 6-Star Twin Spoke Black, White Turn Signals.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Vehicle Features
