2013 MINI Cooper

Listing ID: 8296914

8296914 Stock #: F4E1KR

F4E1KR VIN: WMWSU3C50DT372431

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black

Interior Colour Carbon Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # F4E1KR

Mileage 76,232 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Cornering brake control (CBC) Fully integrated road safety technology (FIRST) SMART airbag deployment system Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags Twin horns Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock 3-point safety belts for all seats Driver/front passenger frontal airbags -inc: passenger occupant sensor Front/rear head airbags w/advanced head protection system (AHPS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Automatic climate control Floor mats Tilt/telescoping steering column Luggage compartment light Velour floor mats Front dome light Side sun visor for driver Driver & front passenger visors w/vanity mirrors -inc: slide covers Ambience interior lighting -inc: (5) colour light switch function Fine white silver interior trim Centre console -inc: (2) front & (1) rear cupholders, multi-purpose storage Luggage compartment tie down eyes Pwr windows -inc: one-touch open/close on driver & passenger side, trap release Rear 50/50 split seat w/adjustable head rests Rear window defroster w/automatic deactivation Carbon black interior colour Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Independent multi-link rear suspension Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes MacPherson strut front suspension Engine start/stop button 1.6L DOHC fully variable valve timing (MEV) 16-valve I4 engine Single pipe right side exhaust system w/chrome tip Speed-sensitive electronic pwr rack & pinion steering Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear wiper w/washer Chrome-plated grille Black side air inlets -inc: orange indicators Chrome headlamp & taillamp bezels Chrome-plated tailgate handle Halogen headlamps w/follow-me-home function -inc: headlight beam-throw control w/manual adjustment Heated pwr mirrors -inc: washer nozzles Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag BAKER STREET EDITION -inc: 16" x 6.5" black 6-star twin-spoke alloy wheels, front/rear fog lights, rain sensor w/auto headlamps, white indicator lights, baker street bonnet stripes, black exterior mirror caps, body-colour roof, baker street door sill f...

