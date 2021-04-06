Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

75,050 KM

Details Description Features

$16,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Contact Seller
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD ALL4 S, Sunroof, Leather, heated Seats, 1owner

Watch This Vehicle

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD ALL4 S, Sunroof, Leather, heated Seats, 1owner

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 6848693
  2. 6848693
  3. 6848693
  4. 6848693
  5. 6848693
  6. 6848693
  7. 6848693
  8. 6848693
  9. 6848693
  10. 6848693
  11. 6848693
  12. 6848693
  13. 6848693
  14. 6848693
  15. 6848693
  16. 6848693
  17. 6848693
  18. 6848693
  19. 6848693
  20. 6848693
  21. 6848693
  22. 6848693
  23. 6848693
  24. 6848693
  25. 6848693
  26. 6848693
  27. 6848693
  28. 6848693
  29. 6848693
  30. 6848693
  31. 6848693
  32. 6848693
  33. 6848693
  34. 6848693
  35. 6848693
  36. 6848693
  37. 6848693
  38. 6848693
  39. 6848693
  40. 6848693
  41. 6848693
  42. 6848693
  43. 6848693
  44. 6848693
Contact Seller

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

75,050KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6848693
  • Stock #: W32339
  • VIN: WMWZC5C50DWP32339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W32339
  • Mileage 75,050 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD All4 "S", Sunroof Leather, Bluetooth Heated Seats. 1owner, NO ACCIDENTS! Clean title! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Block Heater
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 58,915 KM
$20,991 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 142,440 KM
$11,991 + tax & lic
2012 BMW 5 Series 53...
 60,595 KM
$23,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory