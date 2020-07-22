2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Exterior Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

