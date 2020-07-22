Menu
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

92,417 KM

Details Description Features

$13,425

+ tax & licensing
$13,425

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

S ALL4

2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

S ALL4

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$13,425

+ taxes & licensing

92,417KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5542221
  • Stock #: F3672D
  • VIN: WMWSS7C57DWN52162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 92,417 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

