2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

70,000 KM

Details Description

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

S ALL4 Turbo - Low KM Trade, Pano Roof, Htd Lthr !!

2013 MINI Cooper Paceman

S ALL4 Turbo - Low KM Trade, Pano Roof, Htd Lthr !!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7229540
  • Stock #: SCV5876
  • VIN: WMWSS7C54DWN51535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Copper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV5876
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AWD TURBO 'S' *** HUGE PANORAMIC SUNROOF + HEATED LEATHER SEATS!! *** LOW MILEAGE LOCAL TRADE IN!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!




Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

