2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

4dr Sdn TC-SST Ralliart AWD

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

4dr Sdn TC-SST Ralliart AWD

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,918KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4566498
  • Stock #: 4094
  • VIN: JA32V6FV2DU601830
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!!! For over 20 years AutoSave has been saving customers money on all their vehicle purchasing and service needs within Winnipeg. Everyone's needs are different! Luckily at AutoSave we have many options available for Finance and Warranties so you can feel safe and drive worry free! By considering every single sale, as the beginning of a new life long relationship with our customers, we have received an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. No more reason to fear the unknown, at AutoSave we provide a complete vehicle history report as well as a certified Manitoba Safety. Our 24-hour online showroom at www.autosavewpg.com Visit us at 1450 Notre Dame Avenue Or call us at (204)-774-8900 After hours or text Jason @ (204)-227-6002

 

 

 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

