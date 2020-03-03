Menu
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

4dr Sdn SE FWD

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

4dr Sdn SE FWD

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

$8,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,982KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4801452
  • Stock #: 4112
  • VIN: JA32U2FUXDU607197
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!!! For over 20 years AutoSave has been saving customers money on all their vehicle purchasing and service needs within Winnipeg. Everyone's needs are different! Luckily at AutoSave we have many options available for Finance and Warranties so you can feel safe and drive worry free! By considering every single sale, as the beginning of a new life long relationship with our customers, we have received an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. No more reason to fear the unknown, at AutoSave we provide a complete vehicle history report as well as a certified Manitoba Safety. Our 24-hour online showroom at www.autosavewpg.ca Visit us at 1450 Notre Dame Avenue Or call us at (204)-774-8900

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

