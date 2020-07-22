Menu
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

94,478 KM

SE Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Sunroof

SE Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

94,478KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5532582
  • Stock #: F35Y8B
  • VIN: JA32U2FU1DU609775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,478 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes Heated Front Cloth Seats, Power Moonroof, Air Conditioning, Voice Recognition, Bluetooth Capability, Cruise Control, AM/FM/CD Audio Capability and more!
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

