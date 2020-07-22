2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

