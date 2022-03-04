Menu
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

159,000 KM

Details Description

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

2013 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8490288
  • VIN: JA4AT2AW2DU604748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

