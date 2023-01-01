Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2013 Nissan Altima

117,542 KM

$12,911

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL Low Mileage | Leather | Sunroof

2013 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL Low Mileage | Leather | Sunroof

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$12,911

+ taxes & licensing

117,542KM
Used
VIN 1N4AL3AP4DN449446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Java Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F59WRW
  • Mileage 117,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
LED Tail lights
Colour-keyed bumpers
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Colour-keyed front/rear splash guards
Chrome license plate finisher
17" X 7.5" aluminum wheels
P215/55VR17 all-season tires
Pwr sliding glass sunroof w/tilt/sliding sunshade
Colour-keyed manual folding heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals
UV tint glass w/windshield sunshade band
Black painted grille w/chrome surround
Projector-type halogen headlights -inc: auto on/off headlights, courtesy light
Chrome bodyside moulding w/trunk finisher
Variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Fold-Down Armrest
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Locking glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment
pwr trunk release
Leather-wrapped shift knob
60/40 split-folding rear seat
Immobilizer system
Vehicle security system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Leather Seating Surfaces
(2) 12-volt pwr outlets
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Pwr door locks w/auto-lock
Front passenger seat back map pocket
Dual illuminated vanity mirrors w/sunvisor extensions
Driver Seat Back Map Pocket
Pwr windows -inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down, auto-reverse feature
Front/rear assist grips -inc: (1) front passenger, (1) rear, (1) coat hook in rear
Rear side cargo net
Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters, outside temp, distance to empty, average fuel economy, average speed, drive time
Heated front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat
Driver door key cylinder
Illumination -inc: entry/exit system, overhead front map lights, mood lamp in roof console, trunk, rear reading lights
Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent "Fine Vision" gauges, digital clock, tachometer
Premium interior trim -inc: wood-tone trim accents w/beige seat trim, metallic trim accents w/charcoal seat trim
Pwr driver lumbar support adjustment

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar
Continuously variable valve timing control
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT)
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine w/cover
Electronic hydraulic pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering
Exhaust tailpipe finishers

Safety

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Electronic brake force distribution
Front seat side-impact airbags
Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts
Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Emergency inside trunk release
Dual tone horn
Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags
(3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf
Rearview monitor
Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor
Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor, seat belt sensors
Active understeer control (AUC)
Front 3-point ELR driver & ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts -inc: height adjustable, pretensioners, load limiters
Front seat active & rear adjustable head restraints
Tire pressure warning system -inc: tire pressure indicator, easy fill tire alert, 4-wheel tire pressure display

Media / Nav / Comm

In glass diversity antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system -inc: voice recognition

Additional Features

outside temp
distance to empty
average speed
average fuel economy
seat belt sensors
drive time
Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$12,911

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2013 Nissan Altima