2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 Leather, Sunroof, Navi, Back Up Cam
GREY EXTERIOR, BLACK INTERIOR, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, BACK UP CAMERA, 5 PASSENGER, DUAL AIRBAGS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM/CD, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS- DRIVER AND PASSENGER, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, 182 HP @ 6000 RPM, 180 LBS OF TORQUE @ 4000 RPM, RACK AND PINION STEERING, GAS PRESSURIZED FRONT AND REAR SHOCKS, SPEED SENSING STEERING, POWER DOOR MIRRORS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTO LOCKING DOORS, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, RADIO DATA SYSTEM, PRIMARY MONITOR TOUCHSCREEN, SYSTEMS MONITOR, FRONT READING LIGHTS, OIL PRESSURE WARNING, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS, TRIP COMPUTER, ANALOG DISPLAY, TACHOMETER, TIRE PRESSURE SENSORS AND MUCH MORE!
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book your self a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!!
___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!
- Safety
-
- Fog Lights
- Brake Assist
- Child safety rear door locks
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system
- Electronic brake force distribution
- Front seat side-impact airbags
- Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts
- Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
- Emergency inside trunk release
- Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Rear Fold-Down Armrest
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Seating
-
- REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
- Front seat active head restraints
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat
- Convenience
-
- Floor mats
- Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment
- Trim
-
- Power Options
-
- Retained accessory pwr
- Pwr windows -inc: driver side one-touch up/down
- Suspension
-
- Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
- Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar
- Security
-
- Exterior
-
- Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
- Additional Features
-
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Battery Saver
- Locking glove box
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Colour-keyed bumpers
- Colour-keyed pwr mirrors
- Continuously variable valve timing control
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
- (2) 12-volt pwr outlets
- Piano Black Interior Trim
- 16" x 7.0" steel wheels w/bolt-on cover
- (3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf
- Colour-keyed front/rear splash guards
- Chrome license plate finisher
- Front passenger seat back map pocket
- 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
- Bluetooth hands-free phone system -inc: voice recognition
- Front/rear assist grips -inc: (1) front passenger, (1) rear, (1) coat hook in rear
- Illumination -inc: entry/exit system, overhead front map lights, trunk, rear reading lights
- UV tint glass w/windshield sunshade band
- Black painted grille w/chrome surround
- Chrome bodyside moulding w/trunk finisher
- Variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function
- Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor, seat belt sensors
- Active understeer control (AUC)
- Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat
- Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters, outside temp, distance to empty, average fuel economy, average speed, drive time
- Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT)
- Electronic hydraulic pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering
- Driver door key cylinder
- Front 3-point ELR driver & ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts -inc: height adjustable, pretensioners, load limiters
- Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent "Fine Vision" gauges, digital clock, tachometer
- P215/60TR16 all-season tires
- Projector-type halogen headlights -inc: auto off headlights & courtesy light
- AM/FM/MP3 stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers, aux input jack, streaming audio via Bluetooth, radio data system (RDS)
- Single tone horn
- Tire pressure warning system -inc: tire pressure indicator, easy fill tire alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.