2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 Leather, Sunroof, Navi, Back Up Cam



GREY EXTERIOR, BLACK INTERIOR, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, BACK UP CAMERA, 5 PASSENGER, DUAL AIRBAGS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM/CD, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS- DRIVER AND PASSENGER, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, 182 HP @ 6000 RPM, 180 LBS OF TORQUE @ 4000 RPM, RACK AND PINION STEERING, GAS PRESSURIZED FRONT AND REAR SHOCKS, SPEED SENSING STEERING, POWER DOOR MIRRORS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTO LOCKING DOORS, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, RADIO DATA SYSTEM, PRIMARY MONITOR TOUCHSCREEN, SYSTEMS MONITOR, FRONT READING LIGHTS, OIL PRESSURE WARNING, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS, TRIP COMPUTER, ANALOG DISPLAY, TACHOMETER, TIRE PRESSURE SENSORS AND MUCH MORE!

Safety Fog Lights

Brake Assist

Child safety rear door locks

4-wheel anti-lock braking system

Electronic brake force distribution

Front seat side-impact airbags

Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts

Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)

Emergency inside trunk release

Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags Comfort Air Conditioning

Rear Fold-Down Armrest Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Seating REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS

Front seat active head restraints

60/40 split-folding rear seat Convenience Floor mats

Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment Trim Cloth Upholstery Power Options Retained accessory pwr

Pwr windows -inc: driver side one-touch up/down Suspension Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar

Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar Security Vehicle security system Exterior Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Battery Saver

Locking glove box

Rear window defroster w/timer

Colour-keyed bumpers

Colour-keyed pwr mirrors

Continuously variable valve timing control

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes

(2) 12-volt pwr outlets

Piano Black Interior Trim

16" x 7.0" steel wheels w/bolt-on cover

(3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf

Colour-keyed front/rear splash guards

Chrome license plate finisher

Front passenger seat back map pocket

2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine

Bluetooth hands-free phone system -inc: voice recognition

Front/rear assist grips -inc: (1) front passenger, (1) rear, (1) coat hook in rear

Illumination -inc: entry/exit system, overhead front map lights, trunk, rear reading lights

UV tint glass w/windshield sunshade band

Black painted grille w/chrome surround

Chrome bodyside moulding w/trunk finisher

Variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function

Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor, seat belt sensors

Active understeer control (AUC)

Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat

Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters, outside temp, distance to empty, average fuel economy, average speed, drive time

Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Electronic hydraulic pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering

Driver door key cylinder

Front 3-point ELR driver & ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts -inc: height adjustable, pretensioners, load limiters

Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent "Fine Vision" gauges, digital clock, tachometer

P215/60TR16 all-season tires

Projector-type halogen headlights -inc: auto off headlights & courtesy light

AM/FM/MP3 stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers, aux input jack, streaming audio via Bluetooth, radio data system (RDS)

Single tone horn

Tire pressure warning system -inc: tire pressure indicator, easy fill tire alert

