Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Nissan Altima

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Altima

SL

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$9,969

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,572KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4948995
  • Stock #: F35B39
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP6DN431868
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door

Heated Seats, CVT, 9 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/Bose Premium Sound System, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.


Reviews:
* Owners tend to report satisfaction with Altima's big space, easy-to-use features, smooth performance, and good ride quality. The Bose stereo system is a feature-content favorite, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Powertrain
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 133,032 KM
$24,784 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 22,033 KM
$43,985 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 55,012 KM
$24,225 + tax & lic
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Send A Message