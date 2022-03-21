Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Altima

164,075 KM

Details Description

$11,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Altima

2013 Nissan Altima

| Navigation | Back Up Camera | Push Button Start | R. Start

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Altima

| Navigation | Back Up Camera | Push Button Start | R. Start

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  1. 8968441
  2. 8968441
  3. 8968441
  4. 8968441
  5. 8968441
  6. 8968441
  7. 8968441
  8. 8968441
  9. 8968441
  10. 8968441
  11. 8968441
  12. 8968441
  13. 8968441
  14. 8968441
  15. 8968441
  16. 8968441
  17. 8968441
  18. 8968441
Contact Seller

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

164,075KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8968441
  • Stock #: 3055
  • VIN: 1N4BL3AP3DN488016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 3055
  • Mileage 164,075 KM

Vehicle Description



MCWilliam Auto Service



GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY!

TO GET THE APPROVAL,PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW:

https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application



At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers in.BEAT THE DEALERin. pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

Price does not include PST GST



If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938



Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB






DEALER PERMIT #4611

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2013 Nissan Altima |...
 164,075 KM
$11,980 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus 5DR ...
 137,569 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford Escape 4WD...
 142,856 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory