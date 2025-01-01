Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Nissan Juke

72,613 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Nissan Juke

Watch This Vehicle
12925994

2013 Nissan Juke

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

  1. 12925994
  2. 12925994
  3. 12925994
  4. 12925994
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,613KM
VIN JN8AF5MV3DT230100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Stock # 25R4H17A
  • Mileage 72,613 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
MP3 Capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2024 Ford F-150 XLT LONG BOX TOW/HAUL PACKAGE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Ford F-150 XLT LONG BOX TOW/HAUL PACKAGE 12,641 KM $62,365 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT 302A MAX TRAILER TOW for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 302A MAX TRAILER TOW 130,583 KM $32,375 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 75,022 KM $47,707 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-284-XXXX

(click to show)

204-284-7650

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

2013 Nissan Juke