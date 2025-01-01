Menu
<p>Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p>2013 NISSAN ROGUE SV 102,570 KM</p> <p>1.6 L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE AWD</p> <p>**Clean Title**</p> <p>**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p> </p> <p>FEATURES:</p> <p>AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p>AM/FM/CD</p> <p>BLUETOOTH</p> <p>CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p>POWER LOCKS</p> <p>POWER STEERING</p> <p>POWER WINDOWS</p> <p>REMOTE STARTER</p> <p>FOG LAMPS</p> <p>TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p> </p> <p>Asking $11,999 + taxes</p> <p>** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p>** Warranty Available **</p> <p> </p> <p>Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p>Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p>1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p>www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p> </p> <p>While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.</p>

2013 Nissan Juke

102,570 KM

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Juke

SV 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT

13072225

2013 Nissan Juke

SV 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,570KM
VIN JN8AF5MV2DT206192

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4681
  • Mileage 102,570 KM

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2013 NISSAN ROGUE SV 102,570 KM


1.6 L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE AWD


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


FEATURES:


AIR CONDITIONING 


AM/FM/CD


BLUETOOTH


CRUISE CONTROL


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


REMOTE STARTER


FOG LAMPS


TRACTION CONTROL


 


Asking $11,999 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Alloy Wheels

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Cup Holder

Entertainment System

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2013 Nissan Juke