$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Juke
SV 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 4681
- Mileage 102,570 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)
2013 NISSAN ROGUE SV 102,570 KM
1.6 L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE AWD
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
FEATURES:
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM/CD
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER LOCKS
POWER STEERING
POWER WINDOWS
REMOTE STARTER
FOG LAMPS
TRACTION CONTROL
Asking $11,999 + taxes
** Financing Available O.A.C**
** Warranty Available **
Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com
While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.
204-774-8900