$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2013 Nissan Juke

2013 Nissan Juke

SL AWD

2013 Nissan Juke

SL AWD

Location

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,819KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5162651
  • Stock #: F36JH1
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV6DT219656
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

ULTRA low mileage with AWD and lots of comfort features
This great on fuel Juke is equipped with: Hood deflector, fog lights, cruise control, navigation, heated seats, bluetooth, sunroof, usb charging, reverse camera, air conditioning.
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Safety
  • Security System
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Comfort
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

