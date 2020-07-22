Menu
2013 Nissan Murano

192,000 KM

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2013 Nissan Murano

2013 Nissan Murano

Platinum

2013 Nissan Murano

Platinum

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

192,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5515872
  Stock #: WD-205132
  VIN: JN8AZ1MW3DW315461

  Exterior Colour Purple
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is being Sold as Traded (As-Is), a Safety Inspection Report can be provided upon request. The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Every vehicle comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

