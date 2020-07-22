2013 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain All Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C

