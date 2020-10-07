Menu
2013 Nissan Murano

135,712 KM

Details Description

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Gundhu Auto Sales

204-227-8028

AWD 4dr Backup Camera Sunroof

AWD 4dr Backup Camera Sunroof

Location

Gundhu Auto Sales

222 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J9

204-227-8028

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

135,712KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6174480
  • Stock #: 3523
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MWXDW315636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3523
  • Mileage 135,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats- Power Rear Folding Seats--Heated Steering Wheel--Power rear hatch--Power Seats--Power Locks--Leather--Cruise Control--Keyless Entry--Memory Seats--

*(Price not include GST and PST) FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL OR TEXT AT 204-999-3592 OR 204-227-8028


As our valued customers you will receive this package at no cost with this vehicle


1) NO CHARGE Engine Light Diagnosis.

2) FREE Tire Rotation with any oil change

3) FREE fluid Top-Ups with any mechanical service.


We have wide selection of CAR’S, SUV’s, VAN’S and TRUCK’s always give us call for latest Stock information and pictures.

Dealer permit number #9917


Gundhu Auto is located on 222-Mcphillips Street, Winnipeg (just at corner of Pacific and Mcphillips Street) & our business hour are from Mon-Sat 9:00am to 6:00pm


Follow us on Facebook/Gundhu Auto Sales Ltd.

Financing available please call us for more information


All advertised to be true but not guaranteed


Gundhu auto is MPI Approved Manitoba Safety Inspection Station


Winter Tire Financing Available up to 4 years


We Do All Mechanical work here

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

